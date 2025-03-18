Delhi: Enjoy Bihar's Rich Art And Culture At 'Bihar Utsav' Currently Underway At Dilli Haat

New Delhi: Bihar Utsav 2025 is in full swing at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, celebrating the state’s vibrant art, culture, and heritage. The festival runs until March 31, offering visitors a unique glimpse into Bihar’s craftsmanship and traditions.

Resident Commissioner Kundan Kumar emphasised the importance of the event, stating, "Bihar Utsav marks the state’s foundation day, and this festival is a tribute to our rich heritage. The Department of Industries has worked hard to bring this fair to life, ensuring a platform for Bihar’s artisans and small enterprises."

Enjoy Bihar's Rich Art And Culture At 'Bihar Utsav' Currently Underway In Dilli Hatt (PTI)

The festival features numerous stalls showcasing a wide variety of products crafted by Bihar's artisans, including Madhubani paintings, wooden art and Tassar silk sarees. Renowned Artist, Anju Mishra shared her work experience saying "All the items are made freehand, and we teach others how to do it. I create freehand works because I have been awarded by the state."

Mishra added, "We train artists to become skilled, and we have 40 artists working with us, providing them with employment. We give fabrics to embroider, and 40 women earn and manage their expenses through this work."

A Vendor highlighted the government support. He said, "We continuously set up our stall at 'Bihar Utsav' and stay engaged with it, and we keep getting the opportunity to set up stalls. Currently, we've got a stall in Dilli Haat and also a shop in Toshali. The government covers all expenses, including travel costs, TA, DA, and they also provide free shops, allowing us to sell our products." According to the organisers, the festival aims to provide a platform for artists from Bihar who often lack opportunities to showcase their work. (With PTI Inputs)