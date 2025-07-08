Bihar To Have A Youth Commission Soon As Cabinet Approves Proposal

By Dev Raj
Patna: Bihar is going to establish a ‘state youth commission’ to provide better employment opportunities to young men and women. It will provide better training facilities to empower them and advise the state government on various issues.
The state cabinet approved a proposal for the commission at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The move comes at a time when the state is poised to go into the Assembly polls, which could be held in November this year.
“I am glad to inform that the state government has decided to establish Bihar Youth Commission in a bid to train, strengthen and empower the youths, as well as provide more employment opportunities to them. The cabinet has approved to constitute it,” Nitish said.
The Chief Minister added that the youth commission would play an important role in advising the government on all matters pertaining to the improvement and uplift of the youth in society. It would also coordinate with various government departments to provide better education and employment for them.
The Bihar Youth Commission will have a chairman, two deputy chairmen and seven members, whose maximum age limit would be 45 years.
“This commission will keep a watch to ensure that the local youths are given priority in employment in the private sector in Bihar, and the interests of those studying or working outside the state are protected,” Nitish said.
Speaking further, the Chief Minister asserted that an important work of the commission would be to prepare programmes to check various social ills, drinking, and the use of intoxicants, and recommend the steps to the government.
“The objective of this far-reaching move of the state government is to make the youths self-dependent, efficient, and employment-oriented so that their future is protected,” Nitish said.
Cabinet Secretariat Department additional chief secretary (ACS) S. Siddharth said that the new commission would cater to people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.
“The beneficiaries covered by it would be the youths studying or working outside Bihar, those studying in higher secondary or degree courses, unemployed, and economically weaker but talented students,” Siddharth said.
Though the move is new for Bihar, several states across the country, including Kerala and Assam, already have their youth commissions.
