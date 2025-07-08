ETV Bharat / state

Bihar To Have A Youth Commission Soon As Cabinet Approves Proposal

By Dev Raj

Patna: Bihar is going to establish a ‘state youth commission’ to provide better employment opportunities to young men and women. It will provide better training facilities to empower them and advise the state government on various issues.

The state cabinet approved a proposal for the commission at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The move comes at a time when the state is poised to go into the Assembly polls, which could be held in November this year.

“I am glad to inform that the state government has decided to establish Bihar Youth Commission in a bid to train, strengthen and empower the youths, as well as provide more employment opportunities to them. The cabinet has approved to constitute it,” Nitish said.

The Chief Minister added that the youth commission would play an important role in advising the government on all matters pertaining to the improvement and uplift of the youth in society. It would also coordinate with various government departments to provide better education and employment for them.

The Bihar Youth Commission will have a chairman, two deputy chairmen and seven members, whose maximum age limit would be 45 years.