Bihar To Get Six New Airports Under UDAN Scheme

Patna: The Bihar cabinet paved the way for six new airports at Birpur, Madhubani, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Valmikinagar on Tuesday by approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government.

These airports would be developed under the Union government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which focuses on connecting smaller towns to major cities and metros with the aim to encourage economic development and tourism in the underserved areas.

The decision to allow the MoU was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at which altogether 20 agendas were discussed and approved. “These six are smaller airports covered under the UDAN Yojana. After the cabinet approval, the state government will now sign an MoU with the AAI. The preliminary allotment of Rs 25 crore for each of these airports, amounting to Rs 150 crore, has already been done,” Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S. Siddharth said.

Siddharth said that the MoU will help in developing the basic infrastructure and construction of the airports. “They will provide air travel facilities to the people and aid economic development,” he added.

Apart from the six, another airport at Purnea, which already has an air force base, is also being developed. Together, they will transform air connectivity, trade, and tourism in the state.

Bihar already has airports at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a civilian airport at Bihta, which has an air force station. It is around 30km west from the state capital.

Five-star hotel

The cabinet also approved the Letter of Award (LoA) to a Patna-based firm Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Private Limited as the successful bidder to develop a five-star hotel at the land of government-owned Hotel Patliputra Ashok under public-private partnership (PPP) mode in the state capital.

“Hotel Patliputra Ashok was closed for the past several years. Now an agency has been selected through the bidding process and it will be redeveloped as a five-star hotel. It will be given to it on a 60-year lease, which will be further extended to 30 years,” Siddharth said.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department ACS added that two more five-star hotels would be developed at Bankipore and Sultan Palace in Patna and the bidding process was going on. Both would be developed under the PPP mode.