Bihar: Three Dead, Three Critical in Siwan Firing Incident

Six individuals were hit by bullets and rushed to various hospitals by locals. Doctors at Siwan Sadar Hospital declared three dead.

Injured person admitted in Siwan Sadar Hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

Siwan (Bihar): Three people have died and three others are critically injured following a daylight firing incident near the Kaudia bridge in the Malmaliya police station area in Bihar's Siwan on Friday. Unidentified armed criminals on a motorcycle opened fire indiscriminately, causing widespread panic, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Rohit Kumar. Upon receiving information about the firing, police personnel arrived at the scene.

Bhagwanpur police station in-charge Sujit Kumar stated that the firing stemmed from a dispute between two communities -- Rajputs and Bhumihars.

Sources said the dispute was connected to a chimney owner. A group of people were gathered near the Kaudia bridge when the assailants suddenly appeared and began shooting.

Six individuals were hit by bullets and rushed to various hospitals by locals. Doctors at Siwan Sadar Hospital declared three dead, while the remaining three injured are in critical condition.

The incident has sparked significant tension in the area, with angry residents blocking roads and raising slogans against the police administration, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The police dispersed a large group of people protesting at the firing site.

The police have initiated an investigation while controlling the volatile situation in the area.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon.

