Bihar: Three Dead, Three Critical in Siwan Firing Incident

Siwan (Bihar): Three people have died and three others are critically injured following a daylight firing incident near the Kaudia bridge in the Malmaliya police station area in Bihar's Siwan on Friday. Unidentified armed criminals on a motorcycle opened fire indiscriminately, causing widespread panic, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Rohit Kumar. Upon receiving information about the firing, police personnel arrived at the scene.

Bhagwanpur police station in-charge Sujit Kumar stated that the firing stemmed from a dispute between two communities -- Rajputs and Bhumihars.

Sources said the dispute was connected to a chimney owner. A group of people were gathered near the Kaudia bridge when the assailants suddenly appeared and began shooting.

Six individuals were hit by bullets and rushed to various hospitals by locals. Doctors at Siwan Sadar Hospital declared three dead, while the remaining three injured are in critical condition.