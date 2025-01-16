ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Teen Girl, Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Grandfather In Muzaffarpur

Police solved the murder mystery within 24 hours; revealing that the crime was orchestrated by the deceased’s teenage granddaughter and her boyfriend.

Bihar Teen Girl her Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Grandfather
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Muzaffarpur: Police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district uncovered a chilling murder plot of a 68-year-old man within 24 hours, a senior police official said. The incident, in which a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend allegedly killed the girl’s grandfather Kaushal Kumar Gupta, took place in the Mali Ghat area under Mithanpura Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The victim was stabbed to death while he was sleeping alone in his room, a senior police official said.

The family discovered Gupta’s body under the bed in his room and alerted the police. Gupta’s son, Suman, noted that while three mobile phones were missing, cash and other valuables remained untouched. The police immediately initiated investigations, including calling a forensic team and examining CCTV footage.

According to the police, the footage revealed movements of the accused, leading police to detain and interrogate the girl’s boyfriend. During questioning, the boyfriend confessed to the crime, and the granddaughter subsequently admitted her role in the murder, police said.

Allegations of Harassment
According to police, the granddaughter alleged she was upset with grandfather’s strict behaviour. She also accused the deceased of inappropriate physical contact. She and her classmate-turned-boyfriend then devised the plan to kill Gupta.

Inspired by YouTube videos, the duo plotted meticulously, including measures to avoid leaving fingerprints at the crime scene. On Tuesday night, they drugged the family’s dinner to ensure everyone was incapacitated before attacking the elderly man with a knife and a rod, police said.

Weapon Recovery
Muzaffarpur DSP (City-1) Seema Devi briefed reporters on the case, confirming that the suspects were apprehended within 24 hours of the crime. “The granddaughter and her boyfriend carried out the murder after drugging the family members. The boyfriend and his accomplice were arrested in the Kurhani area, and we recovered the murder weapons, including a knife and hammer, along with other incriminating evidence,” said Devi.

Both suspects are minors and have been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

