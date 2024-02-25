Bihar teacher loses Rs 35 from purse, makes students swear they didn't steal

Banka (Bihar): A school teacher allegedly took all students to a temple and made them swear they did not steal after Rs 35 went missing from her purse. The teacher was later transferred after parents protested against her.

The incident occurred at a school in Asmanichak village of Rajoun block in Bihar's Banka district on February 21. After arriving at school, the teacher noticed that Rs 35 was missing from her purse. She became angry and asked who had stolen the money from her purse. She kept interrogating the students and when the latter remained silent, she started digging into their pockets.

There were around 105 students present in the school at that time. She checked the pockets of each and every student. When the money was still not found from any of the student, the teacher allegedly marched them to the nearby Durga temple. At the temple, she reportedly made the students swear that they did not take her money.

When the parents heard about the incident, they went to the school and started creating a ruckus. They demanded that the teacher be removed immediately. Although the school authorities tried to pacify them, parents continued protesting.

The situation was finally brought under control after the teacher was transferred and the school deputed another person in her place.

The accused teacher said, "I had only asked the children about the money. I did not take them to the temple. They themselves went to the temple to swear on God. I have been teaching here for years and am hurt by the behaviour of the parents."

Kumar Pankaj, Block Education Officer said the teacher has been transferred to another school because it was inappropriate for her to suspect students of stealing.