Bihar Student Preparing For NEET Found Dead At Her Varanasi Hostel; Father Alleges Foul Play

Varanasi: A 17-year-old girl, who was preparing for NEET exams in Varanasi, was found hanging at her hostel room in Varanasi on February 1. The incident happened in the Khoja area under Bhelupur police station. She was found hanging in her room under suspicious circumstances. On Monday, the police registered a case against the hostel operator on the complaint of the girl's father.

Sunil Singh, a resident of Takiya Gumti in the Town Police Station area of ​​​​Sasaram (Bihar), said his 17-year-old daughter was preparing for NEET and stayed at Ambrish Kumar's Girls Hostel in Jawaharnagar Extension for two years. She also studied at a coaching institute located in Durgakund.

According to Sunil, at 11 pm, just before the incident occurred, she talked to her mother on the phone and also showed her food through a video call. According to the family members, everything was normal. At night, the girl wrote about taking the extreme step on her Instagram account. A case has been registered against the hostel operator Rameshwar Pandey on the complaint of the girl's father, who alleged that his daughter was murdered and then it was made to look like a suicide.

Police station in-charge Vijay Mishra said that a case has been registered against the hostel operator on the complaint of the girl's father. All the possible angles of the case are being investigated. After the post-mortem, the girl was cremated.

