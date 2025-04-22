Bihar Student Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel

Kota: A student from Bihar, who had been preparing for the medical entrance exam in Rajasthan's Kota for the past one year, died by suicide in the city.

The deceased left a note before dying by suicide and made it clear that his death is not linked to the Medical Entrance Examination (NEET-UG). Rather, he associated the reason for his suicide with other personal reasons and appealed to the people not to reveal his name and his family information.

Kunhadi police station officer Arvind Bhardwaj said that the information about this incident was received by the Kunhadi police station at 6 am. The police immediately reached the spot, broke the door of the hostel room and took out the body.

According to the hostel operator, he found the student not responding to his call when the door of his room was knocked from outside. The police called the forensic team to collect evidence from the spot. The body of the deceased was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem and his family members were informed.

According to the hostel operator, the deceased student was a resident of Chhapra district of Bihar and was preparing for the medical entrance exam in Kota for the last one year. Police station officer Arvind Bhardwaj said that the deceased had informed his sister before he took the extreme step. The student told her that he was going to sleep in his hostel room. His sister informed the hostel operator about the incident. Police are investigating the matter in detail and other possible reasons for the death.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.