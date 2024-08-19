150 Bihar Special Armed Police Personnel Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning; Commandant Accused Of Foul Play

150 Bihar Special Armed Police Personnel Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning (ETV Bharat)

Supaul (Bihar): In an alarming development, about 150 soldiers of the 12th and 15th battalions of Bihar Special Armed Police were taken ill after suffering suspected food poisoning at the training centre near the Indo-Nepal border in Supaul district of Bihar on Sunday. The trainee soldiers have accused the commandant of foul play by mixing sulphas in the soldiers' food.

It is learnt that the health of the soldiers deteriorated suddenly as they complained of vomiting and diarrhea shortly after the meals. All the soldiers were immediately admitted to the sub-divisional hospital of Veerpur, where their treatment is going on.

Commandant Accused Of Foul Play: Mukesh Kumar, one of the victim trainee soldiers said that the contamined food was “constantly being served during the training”.

“This food was constantly being opposed by the soldiers. The health of the trainee soldiers started deteriorating after the meals on Sunday,” he said.

Kumar claimed that a packet of sulphas was spotted in the mess, he said, “makes it clear that an attempt has been made by the commandant to kill all the soldiers”. “The condition of the soldiers is continuously deteriorating,” Kumar claimed.

SDM, Veerpur, Neeraj Kumar said, “It is a case of food poisoning. At present, it is a wait and watch situation. Veerpur SDPO Surendra Kumar has also reached the spot and is busy gathering information about the case”.

Incident Highlights Dearth Of Doctors At Hospital: The suspected food poisoning at the training center also highlighted alleged dearth of manpower at the subdivision with the soldiers saying that a lone doctor was available to attend the dozens of ill soldiers. There was no immediate comment by the hospital administration over the soldiers' allegation.