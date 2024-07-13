ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Over 40 Snakes Rescued In 3 Days From Govt School In Katihar

Katihar (Bihar): A government school in Bihar's Katihar has been closed till July 16 after more than 40 poisonous snakes were rescued from its campus in the last three days.

Panic ensued in Upkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Manohari after it opened on Thursday as teachers found snakes on the ground and inside classrooms. Raju Kumar, a teacher rescued around 40 snakes after a lot of effort. It is suspected that the snakes entered the school building due to the rains.

The teachers took the children out of the campus and school authorities informed District Education Officer Amit Kumar. After which, a meeting was held and it was decided to keep the school closed till Tuesday.

''The school gets flooded during rains. Also, the campus is surrounded by trees. We are afraid that snakes may bite any child," a resident of Manohari village said.

Raju Kumar caught around 40 snakes from the campus and left them in the forest. In a video that went viral, Raju is seen capturing the snakes into a bottle with the help of a stick and then locking them in a box. All the snakes are poisonous and most are cobras, teachers said.