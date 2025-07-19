Bihar SIR: Political Parties To Be Provided Draft Electoral Roll By ECI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that it will give political parties printed and digital copies of the draft electoral roll, which will be published on August 1.

In order to get one's name in the draft electoral roll to be published, the strict condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed enumeration form before July 25.

In Bihar, till July 18, 7,11,72,660 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral-roll.

Sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat that the decision to give printed and digital copies of the draft electoral-roll to political parties was taken to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

"Printed and digital copies of the draft electoral roll will be given to the recognised political parties free of cost. The political parties can point out the requirement of any correction, or propose inclusion of any left-out names," they said.

In addition to that, the electoral draft will be posted on the poll panel's website for the public. They can also point out any correction or any left-out names.

Notably, the lists of electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted, have enrolled at multiple places or have not returned the enumeration forms even after multiple visits of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are being shared with district Presidents of political parties/1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them to ascertain the exact status of each such elector before July 25, the last date for filing of the enumeration forms in Bihar.

According to the poll panel, the elector not found at their residence so far stood at 36,86,971, which is 4.67 per cent of the total electors in the state.

Sources in the ECI reiterated that any political party through their BLAs can contest in case if a person is mistakenly declared dead, permanently shifted or having enrolled at multiple places.

It may be mentioned that several Opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that attempts are being made to remove genuine voters in the SIR in Bihar.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House had accused the poll panel of stealing votes in the name of SIR. The final electoral roll in Bihar is scheduled to be published on September 30.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.