Bihar SIR: Over 18 Lakh Deceased Electors Reported, 2.7% Yet To Submit Enumeration Forms

New Delhi/ Patna: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said more than 18 lakh deceased electors have been reported so far in the state while 2.7 percent electors are yet to submit their enumeration forms.

According to a data shared by the poll panel on the SIR in the poll-bound Bihar, a total of 18,66,869 deceased electors have been reported so far, while the number of permanently shifted electors stood at 26,01,031.

The number of electors enrolled at multiple places are 7,50,742 and electors not traceable are 11,484. The number of electors not found in their residence is 52,30,126, which is 6.62 percent of the total 7,89,69,844 electors, as per the ECI.

The total number of electors covered so far stood at 7,68,34,228 (97.30 percent of the total electors).

According to the SIR, in order to get one's name in the draft electoral roll, elector has to sign and submit the pre-printed enumeration form before July 25.

The ECI said in the ongoing SIR, efforts have been intensified to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1.

"The entire election machinery, including nearly 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the District Presidents of all the 12 major political parties in Bihar are working together to search those electors who are yet to submit their enumeration forms or have not been found at their addresses," ECI stated.

The poll panel said the CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and have shared detailed lists of the 21.36 lakh electors whose forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 52.30 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places.