Bihar SIR: First Visit Of BLOs Completed Nearly In 1.5 Crore Households

New Delhi: The first visit of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in Bihar was completed on Friday, said the Election Commission of India (ECI), adding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being implemented smoothly on the ground in the state.

The poll panel also informed that 87 per cent of Enumeration Forms (i.e. 6,86,17,932) out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been distributed during the SIR exercise being conducted in the state.

"The remaining houses could be locked, or of dead electors, or of migrants or of those who may be travelling. Since the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further," it said.

The ECI said the partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the electors themselves on the ECINET App.

"Besides, 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process. As of July 2, BJP has appointed 52,689 BLAs, followed by 47,504 of RJD, 34,669 of JD(U), 16,500 of INC, 1913 of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, 1271 of CPI(ML)L, 1153 of Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), 578 of CPI(M), 270 of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party besides others such as BSP (74), NPP (3) and AAAP (1). Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day," it said.