Bihar SIR: First Visit Of BLOs Completed Nearly In 1.5 Crore Households

New Delhi: The first visit of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in Bihar was completed on Friday, said the Election Commission of India (ECI), adding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being implemented smoothly on the ground in the state.
The poll panel also informed that 87 per cent of Enumeration Forms (i.e. 6,86,17,932) out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been distributed during the SIR exercise being conducted in the state.
"The remaining houses could be locked, or of dead electors, or of migrants or of those who may be travelling. Since the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further," it said.
The ECI said the partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the electors themselves on the ECINET App.
"Besides, 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process. As of July 2, BJP has appointed 52,689 BLAs, followed by 47,504 of RJD, 34,669 of JD(U), 16,500 of INC, 1913 of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, 1271 of CPI(ML)L, 1153 of Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), 578 of CPI(M), 270 of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party besides others such as BSP (74), NPP (3) and AAAP (1). Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day," it said.
The ECI said nearly five per cent of filled-up and signed forms, nearly 38 lakh forms, have already been received by the BLOs who are working sincerely with the sole motto Inclusion First, which has been repeatedly emphasised upon by it.
As per SIR, in order to get one's name in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, the strict condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed Enumeration Form before 25th July. Simultaneous verification of the uploaded forms has also been started. Despite apprehensions by some quarters, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included, it said.
"Based on the documents attached or not attached, with the signed Enumeration Form, eligibility verification of each name included in the draft rolls will be done continuously after their receipt. Verification will start vigorously from August 2 onwards after the publication of the Draft Electoral Rolls. On the basis of the published Draft of Electoral Rolls, Claims and Objections will be received from any political parties or any member of the public from August 2 onwards," the poll panel said.
The final electoral rolls will be published on September 30. Appeals can also be filed thereafter with the DM and the CEO, it added.
