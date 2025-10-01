Bihar SIR Final Electoral Roll Draws Sharp Criticism And Questions From Political Parties
There are 7.42 crore voters in the state, 47 lakh less than the 7.89 crore voters present in the rolls on June 24 before SIR.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 1, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Patna: The Opposition parties and civil society organisations have met the final electoral roll published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar with scepticism and criticism.
They have questioned the data provided by the Election Commission (EC), alleged a scam, and sought clarifications from the Commission.
The final roll released on Tuesday revealed 7.42 crore voters in the state, which was 47 lakh less than the 7.89 crore voters present in the rolls on June 24 before the advent of SIR.
Over 65 lakh voters were struck off in the draft electoral roll published as a part of the exercise on August 1. Later on, 3.66 lakh more were removed as 'ineligible electors' and 21.53 lakh were added as 'eligible electors' to arrive at the final figures.
BJP ghuspaithiya (intruders) in SIR final electoral roll: RJD
“The final electoral roll has muddled up the issue further. It indicates a scam in which around 4.5 lakh additional names have been included. The EC has not clarified on it, and we are considering the addition as the intrusion of fake BJP voters,” RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
Explaining his views, Gagan pointed out that, as per the data provided by the EC, around 16.57 lakh people had submitted ‘form 6’ for the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls till September 1. Similarly, 36,425 voters made claims of wrongful deletion in the draft electoral roll and sought re-inclusion of their names till September 1.
“Altogether around 16.93 lakh people had sought the inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by September 1. However, the final electoral roll reveals that the EC added 21.53 lakh names. How did the number jump by over 4.5 lakh? Who are these people? This is a very big scam,” Gagan said.
Using the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for claiming the presence of ghuspaithiya (foreign intruders) in Bihar and other states, the RJD leader said: “They raised the bogey of intruders, but actually these 4.5 lakh voters added to the final electoral roll are the real intruders. They are the BJP ghuspaithiya.”
Congress says deletions still huge and worrisome; evaluating the situation
The Congress slammed the EC and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR final electoral roll and questioned their impartiality. It pointed out that the situation was being evaluated at the grassroots.
"Gyanesh is terming SIR as a successful exercise, but actually, its impartiality and transparency are in question. Our party workers are intensively evaluating the reality on the ground to find out how many voters have been delisted from the electoral roll through SIR and how many have been added. The matter does not end here,” Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram said.
Asserting that the number of people removed in the final electoral roll was still “huge and worrisome” at 47 lakh, Rajesh appealed to all citizens, workers and political parties to objectively assess the “successful” process of SIR to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out. “We will fight for the rights of voters till the last breath,” the BPCC president added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the protest against the alleged irregularities in SIR in Bihar and conducted a 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from August 17 to September 1, to highlight the anomalies, as well as to make the people aware of their right to vote. He also accused the BJP of indulging in ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes).
CPIML seeks more information on SIR final electoral roll
In his initial observations on the final figures of SIR, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya asserted that the macro figures concealed more than they revealed, lending more haze to the entire revision exercise.
“We do not know how many of those electors whose names were wrongfully deleted in July have succeeded in finding their way back in this September 30 ‘final list’. We do not know what happened to the 3 lakh voters who had been sent notices to substantiate their documents. Did they not submit their Aadhaar cards? Did the EC accept Aadhaar as a standalone document after being explicitly asked by the Supreme Court?” Dipankar asked.
The Left leader pointed out that it was still not known how many mischievously targeted deletion attempts were foiled and how many succeeded in their deletion designs. Nor is it clear how many of the ‘form 6’ entrants are actually new ‘first-time voters’ and how many old voters have been designated as new.
“We do not know how many of the 16 lakh addresses sheltering more than 10 voters were actually verified. But we do know that in spite of the inclusion of more than 20 lakh presumably new voters, the size of the electorate in Bihar has shrunk by close to 50 lakh,” Dipankar said.
The CPIML general secretary asked the EC to tell how many foreign nationals it found in Bihar’s electoral roll. He pointed out there was just a circular informing about the launch of the SIR, and now also there is just a press note signed by an assistant director of the Commission to notify about the final roll.
“Why is the EC not holding a press conference to give us some clarity about such a massive and unprecedented exercise?” asked Dipankar.
Yogendra Yadav questions the process behind SIR final electoral roll
Reacting to the publication of the final electoral roll under SIR, political activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav said: “The mathematics is correct. Altogether 3.66 lakh were struck off and 21.53 lakh were added to the draft lift of 7.24 crore, leading it to total 7.42 crore. The moot question is if only 16.93 lakh applications from new voters had come till September 1 – those coming later could not be included in the final list – then how did 21.53 lakh new names were included.”
Purnea MP Pappu Yadav opens a front against EC
Meanwhile, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav opened a front against the EC and SIR final electoral roll.
“The EC has struck off the names of 69.3 lakh people from the voters’ list. I want to ask how many people or their relatives were sent notices in this regard. It had said on Rahul Gandhi’s revelations that not a single name would be deleted without notice. It should provide an affidavit that there is not a single dead person or voter with double-entry in the final roll,” Pappu said.
The 57-year-old muscleman-turned-politician asked the EC to tell how many Rohingya, Bangladeshi, people of Myanmar, and intruders were found in the electoral rolls.
“It (EC) should give an affidavit that the electoral roll in Bihar has no Bangladeshi, Rohingya, or Myanmar intruder. CEC Gyanesh will have to give an affidavit or apologise to the nation. He should seek forgiveness for converting EC into an agency of the BJP to spread lies and hatred,” Pappu added.
Targeting the EC further, the Purnea MP alleged the fudging of over 90 lakh votes in the name of SIR in Bihar. “There were 7.89 crore voters before SIR in Bihar and now there are 7.42 crore voters. However, the total adult population of the state is 8.25 crore. Gyanesh should tell why 83 lakh adults are not voters,” Pappu said.
SIR is an opportunity for the BJP to harass and delete voters: Owaisi
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, who had recently toured the northeastern Seemanchal region of Bihar to campaign for his party, also raised questions on SIR and said that in reality it was a tool to harass and delete voters belonging to the minority and weaker sections of the society.
“Political parties, especially the BJP, will get an opportunity to harass voters and delete them on the basis of religion. In today’s India, poor Muslims and Dalits have only one tool. It is their vote. The BJP wants to make them defenceless against oppression,” Owaisi wrote on social media platform X.
NDA leaders stand with EC, attack Opposition
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra rejected the Opposition’s stand on SIR and asserted that the “large number of new names included in the final electoral roll was a befitting reply to the allegations of vote theft.”
Similarly, Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar pointed out that a majority of the 21.53 lakh new names added to the voters’ list hailed from the Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) and the Dalit community.
“The EC’s final electoral roll under SIR is a strong response to the Congress–RJD allegations of vote theft,” Neeraj said.
