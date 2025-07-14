Bihar SIR Drive: ECI Ensures No Illegal Immigrants Enter Electoral Rolls

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the poll panel continuing its endeavour is ensuring that no illegal immigrants manage to get their names in the final electoral rolls, which is scheduled to be published on September 30, sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed on Monday.

At the very outset of the SIR in the poll-bound Bihar, the ECI categorically stated that its objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so that they can exercise their franchise and that no ineligible voter is included.

The poll panel cited various reasons, such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths, and the inclusion of names of foreign illegal immigrants, as necessitating the conduct of an intensive revision to ensure integrity and the preparation of error-free electoral rolls.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "The ECI has received feedback from BLOs in bordering areas of the state, that during their house-to-house visits, they found people who refused to fill the form or give documents because they did not have relevant documents. Among such people, some may be from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar."

Taking note of the matter, more concrete information is being sought. However, it was emphasised that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, they claimed.

Asked whether some of the people, who are suspected to be illegal immigrants, are already registered as voters, the poll panel sources said, "It is not clear whether their name is already in the voter list. Some of them probably could be on the voter list.

The feedback to the ECI came from bordering areas of the state. Data is being collected from them (BLOs) for more concrete information."They claimed that such people's names shall not be included in the final list following a proper enquiry after August 1.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had asserted that pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy. "The Election Commission of India was, is, and always will be with the electors of India," he had said.

It may be mentioned that a delegation of the INDIA bloc met the ECI and raised "issues" related to the SIR in Bihar. The poll reiterated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, Representation of the People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 24.

According to the ECI till July 12, 80.11 per cent of electors of Bihar have already submitted their Enumeration Forms. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

