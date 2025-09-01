Bihar SIR: Congress Filed 89 Lakh Objections, Says EC; Forwards Them For 'Suitable' Action

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) has received applications from the Congress for the inclusion and deletion of around 89 lakh voters, and has forwarded them to the concerned electoral officers for 'appropriate' action.

"The district Congress committee presidents of the Indian National Congress have given letters to district election officers for the inclusion and deletion of around 89 lakh people from the electoral rolls in the past one to two days,” Bihar chief electoral officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said in a communique issued late on Sunday night.

The Commission pointed out that, as per the rules and the directions of the EC, any objection to the inclusion or deletion of voters has to be given only in the ‘form 7’ issued by it, along with affidavits by the booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by the political parties.

Adding further, the EC said that the Supreme Court, in its interim order, while hearing petitions against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, has also clarified that the 12 political parties have to submit any information about incorrect names to the electoral registration officers in the required format.

“Though the objections provided by the district Congress committees are not in the required format, we are forwarding them to the concerned electoral registration officers for appropriate action,” the EC said.

It also pointed out that 89 lakh voters were a huge number and the “electoral registration officers will take suitable decisions on the applications after taking affidavits from the district Congress committee presidents.”

The communique was in response to a press conference by the Congress earlier in the day, in which its leaders had revealed submitting 89 lakh objections and asserted that the EC was still claiming “zero objections by political parties.”

“Our party conducted a probe at over 90,000 polling booths spread across the 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar and discovered 89 lakh discrepancies, which we have submitted to the district electoral officers through our district presidents,” All India Congress Committee media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said.

Khera pointed out that the EC refused to receive objections submitted in a bunch by the BLAs and forced them to submit separate forms for every person, which seemed to be a pre-planned cleverness to check the Opposition from assisting in the re-inclusion of the names of the deleted voters.

The Congress leader also claimed that the probe by party workers found out that a large number of women voters were deleted in the SIR draft electoral roll, and at many booths, the reason given for their deletion was migration. He added that usually men from Bihar went to other states as migrant workers, while the women stayed behind.

Khera demanded that the EC should “make a door-to-door visit to verify all the names deleted from the electoral rolls and the conspiracy to disenfranchise women, poor, and marginalised people of the society should be immediately stopped.” “The EC should seriously probe all the 89 lakh discrepancies found by us and include the name of every legitimate citizen in the electoral roll,” Khera added.

Names of over 65 lakh voters were deleted from the SIR draft electoral roll published on August 1. The EC said that the number included dead, migrated, multiple-listed and missing voters. It gave time till August 31 to file claims and objections against deletion or inclusion of names.