Bihar SIR: ECI Issued Notices To 3 Lakh Voters Suspected To Be Foreigners, Asked To 'Prove Citizenship'

By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, around three lakh electors (voters) have been sent notices, whose citizenship is suspected to be 'doubtful', sources in the Election Commission of India claimed on Friday.
The electors suspected to be natives from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan were issued notices by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in different districts of the poll-bound state, especially sharing international borders, following "discrepancies" noted by them during verification of their documents.
These 'doubtful' voters' names were also included in the draft electoral roll on August 1 in Bihar.
It is being learnt that if electors who have been issued notices fail to provide documents proving that they are Indian citizens, their names will not be included in the final electoral rolls, which are scheduled to be published on September 30.
The poll panel is also mulling over initiating action against such electors.
Sources in the ECI on Friday told ETV Bharat, "Nearly three lakh notices have been sent to people whose citizenship is doubtful. Their names were included in the draft electoral roll. They are part of the 7.24 crore electors published in the electoral roll in Bihar."
"Many of these electors are suspected to be from Bangladesh and Nepal. Some are even reported from Myanmar and Afghanistan," they said.
Sources in the poll panel claimed that during field visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across districts, it became evident that the citizenship of such electors is doubtful. On that basis, notices were issued to them by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).
"During verification of documents, discrepancies were noted by the EROs. Field inquiries were done thereafter, and notices were issued by EROs. East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Supaul are major districts from where these cases were identified," they said.
The poll panel sources further said that "Such electors called by EROs have been asked to submit the required documents. If the concerned ERO is provided with the same, then their names will not be removed."
"The name of such voters who fails to provide the required documents will be removed from the draft electoral roll. There will be action against them, too," said the sources.
After that, the poll panel official will report it to the district administration that these voters were found to be non-citizens, they said.
Notably, at the very outset of the SIR in Bihar, the ECI had said it would ensure that no illegal immigrants manage to get their names in the final electoral rolls.
As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft Electoral Roll by the concerned ERO/AERO without giving a hearing to the elector and subsequently passing a written order, which is appealable to the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer.
