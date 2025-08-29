ETV Bharat / state

Bihar SIR: ECI Issued Notices To 3 Lakh Voters Suspected To Be Foreigners, Asked To 'Prove Citizenship'

File photo of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners addresses a press conference on Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), at the National Media Centre in New Delhi ( ANI )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, around three lakh electors (voters) have been sent notices, whose citizenship is suspected to be 'doubtful', sources in the Election Commission of India claimed on Friday.

The electors suspected to be natives from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan were issued notices by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in different districts of the poll-bound state, especially sharing international borders, following "discrepancies" noted by them during verification of their documents.

These 'doubtful' voters' names were also included in the draft electoral roll on August 1 in Bihar.

It is being learnt that if electors who have been issued notices fail to provide documents proving that they are Indian citizens, their names will not be included in the final electoral rolls, which are scheduled to be published on September 30.

The poll panel is also mulling over initiating action against such electors.

Sources in the ECI on Friday told ETV Bharat, "Nearly three lakh notices have been sent to people whose citizenship is doubtful. Their names were included in the draft electoral roll. They are part of the 7.24 crore electors published in the electoral roll in Bihar."

"Many of these electors are suspected to be from Bangladesh and Nepal. Some are even reported from Myanmar and Afghanistan," they said.