Bihar | Well-Known Singer Held For Cyber Fraud

Nawada: A well-known Magahi singer Mamata, has been apprehended in Nawada for her alleged involvement in a cyber fraud, police said on Friday.

The singer has over three lakh followers on the YouTube channel. Police said the 23-year-old singer is a resident of a village in the jurisdiction of Pakribarawan police station. "She used to cheat people by luring them to get cheap loans," police added.

Police said Mamata allegedly used to assure people on various social media platforms that she could get loans at low interest. "In return, she used to ask them for online payment in the name of processing fees, registration fees, GST etc. By the time the victims realised that they were being cheated, she would either turn off the number or go missing," police added.

Police further said that on the instructions of Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Dhiman, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the leadership of Cyber Deputy Superintendent of Police Priya Jyoti apprehended Mamata in connection with a case registered at Nawada Cyber Police Station.

Police have recovered a mobile phone, several SIM cards, bank account-related documents and a diary from Mamata, in which the names of the victims and transaction details are recorded.

"Cyber fraud was being done by luring people to get loans at cheap rates online. The singer has been arrested. Further action will be taken after interrogation," said Jyoti.