Bihar Siblings Charred To Death, Father Alleges Murder Before Fire

Lalan Kumar Gupta, an Election Commission employee, said Anjali (10) and Ansh (15) were murdered in cold blood.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

​Patna: Two minor siblings were found burnt to death inside their home in an incident alleged to be a gruesome killing in Patna. Soon after the incident came to light, police began an investigation, pressing forensic and dog squad teams into action.

The deceased children, Anjali (10) and Ansh (15), were identified as the kids of Shobha Devi, a nurse at AIIMS Patna, and Lalan Kumar Gupta, an employee with the Election Commission office.

Sub inspector, Harshvardhan of Janipur Police Station, giving details, said, "We are seriously investigating every angle of the case. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem."

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the cause of death. Primary investigations suggested the children were asleep after school when the fire was set. Their father, Lalan Kumar, however, said his children were first murdered and then the house was deliberately set ablaze to conceal the crime.

The gruesome murder has evoked widespread condemnation and outrage. Locals questioned the alarming rise in crime within the state capital.

​Police said the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and dog squad are examining the crime scene to uncover crucial evidence. No one was arrested so far in the case.

