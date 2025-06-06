Bihar Shopkeeper And Two Others Arrested For Abusing 5 Children Over Chocolate Theft

Sitamarhi: Three people were arrested in Sitamarhi, Bihar, for allegedly violently abusing five children after a video went viral, purportedly showing the children being paraded in the market with shaved heads, lime applied to their faces, and garlands of slippers around their necks, for allegedly stealing chocolate from a shop.

The grocery shopkeeper, Ravindra Kumar, along with Vaibhav Kumar and Sameer Kumar, were identified and taken into custody following an investigation prompted by the viral video.

According to the district police, the grocery shopkeeper and two others arrested confessed to their actions, stating they believed the children were responsible for recent thefts from their store.

Majorganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Krishna said, "Five children were paraded in the market wearing garlands of slippers and lime was applied on their faces for allegedly stealing chocolates. After the video surfaced, on the instructions of the district Superintendent of Police (SP), an FIR was registered at Majorganj police station after investigating the matter, and three people were arrested and presented to the court."