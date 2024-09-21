Bihar Shocker: Teachers Beat Girl Student For Wearing Short School Uniform

Rohtas (Bihar): In a shocking incident, three teachers allegedly thrashed a girl student for wearing a short school uniform and coming to the school, police said.

The teachers also banged the student, belonging to the Dalit community, on the wall and asked her to return home. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kargahar police station. The victim is an eighth-standard student, who studies in a local school named Kasturba Balika Chatrawas.

The victim alleged that she was thrashed in front of the entire classroom and was abused by the three teachers. "My parents stay outside. Because of poverty, I wear a single dress to the school. The dress has been altered. But for this, three teachers thrashed me," the victim alleged.

The victim's grandmother alleged that her "granddaughter" was thrown out of the school. "She came home at around 3 pm. She started crying and said she would not go to school. She narrated her ordeal. We have filed a complaint at the Kargahar police station," the grandmother said.

The victim was admitted to a local government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Kargahar police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said that they had received a complaint in this regard from the victim's kin and are probing the matter.

The chief teacher has refuted all the allegations saying that the teachers had asked the victim to maintain cleanliness.