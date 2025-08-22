Ghost Of Bihar SIR: Pakistani Women's Names Found In Voter List With Aadhaar And Voter ID

Bhagalpur: Amid controversy surrounding the Bihar electoral list, the names of two Pakistani women have been found in the voter list of Bhagalpur during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.



Pakistani nationals living in Bhikhanpur

The women were found residing in Bhikhanpur Gumti No. 3, Tank Lane, under Ishakchak police station limits of Bhagalpur city. The Home Ministry's investigation revealed that both women had come to India on a visa, but stayed illegally even after their visa expired. One of the women came on a three-month visa in 1956. Her arrival was followed by that of another woman of Pakistani nationality on a three-year visa. A Pakistani man also came on a two-year visa and got an Aadhaar card made in Bihar.



The Union Home Ministry's report revealed that Pakistani women living in Bhikhanpur Gumti No. 3, Tank Lane, Ishakchak police station area of ​​​​Bhagalpur city were found registered in the voter list. On the basis of the report of the Home Ministry, the Bihar police got the matter investigated immediately by the Bhagalpur SSP. The investigation confirmed that both women also possessed an Indian Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and Aadhar card. As soon as the matter came to light, the district administration started the process of removing the name from the list.

The police came to know that Pakistani women not only chose to stay in India, but both the Pakistani women also got Voter ID Card and Aadhar Card made here, so that they could avail facilities like Indian citizens. The report found that the resident of Rangpur came to India on a 3-month visa in 1956. The other Pakistani woman came on a 3-year visa. Apart from this, the Pakistani citizen came to India on May 24, 2002 for two years. The Pakistani man has also got his Aadhar card prepared in Bihar.

"We have submitted 11 documents demanded by the Election Commission. We gave them everything that was asked for. We cooperated with the administration in the verification. Now I don't understand what will happen next, son of one of the Pakistani woman said.

The report of the Special Branch created a stir in the security circles. The department has immediately summoned a detailed report from the DM and SSP of Bhagalpur. DM Naval Kishore Chaudhary confirmed that the names of both women have been found in the list.



"The names of two Pakistani women were found in the list. After investigation, we will fill Form 7 and take the necessary action required," Chaudhary said.

Booth Level Officer (BLO) Farzana Khatoon said that a letter came from the Home Ministry on August 11, in which the passport and visa number of a woman were recorded. Thereafter, an investigation began. The process of removing their names started," Khatoon added.