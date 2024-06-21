Bihar Shocker: Inebriated Man Shoots Dead Toddler Daughter in Purnia; Arrested

Purnia: In a spine-chilling incident reported from Bihar, a man shot dead his one and half years old daughter after a quarrel with his wife in an inebriated condition in Purnia district of the state, police said.

The shocking incident has been reported from Pahadtola area of Mirganj police station area of the district. The accused father Deepak Yadav has been arrested by the police. A police official said that the accused Deepak Yadav was addicted to alcohol. He used to quarrel with his wife every day under the influence of alcohol. On Thursday night also, he came home drunk and there was a quarrel between the husband and wife over some issue. In a fit of rage, Deepak Yadav shot his only one and a half year old daughter leading to her on the spot death, an official said.

As soon as the locals heard the gunshots, they rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Pawan Yadav, uncle of the deceased said he was out of the house at the time the incident took place and heard about the incident from the locals. “When I came home, I saw that the girl had died. There was a fight between the husband and wife. We have no other reason for the murder. The police has arrested Deepak," he said.

Rajesh Kumar Ranjan, SHO, Mirganj said that prima facie, it appears to be a gunshot death. “Police is investigating the case. Everything will be revealed after the post-mortem report. The FSL is investigating the matter. Further action will be taken after the investigation," he said.

The deceased was the only daughter of the couple in Narayanpur village of Bhagalpur.