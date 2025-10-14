ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Shahabad Region Seeks Official Language Status To Bhojpuri, Bharat Ratna For Bhikhari Thakur

Patna: Demands for the grant of official language status to Bhojpuri, arguably the most widely spoken dialect in Bihar, and Bharat Ratna (posthumously) to legendary folk artiste Bhikhari Thakur appear to dominate the public discourse in Shahabad region of the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Bhojpuri is deeply rooted in the soil of districts such as Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar, Saran, East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Jehanabad. The Shahabad region comprises Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur districts.

"We have been demanding that the Centre includes Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and confers Bharat Ratna on Bhikhari Thakur, who is widely regarded as the 'Shakespeare of Bhojpuri'," Sudama Prasad, CPI(ML) Liberation's Lok Sabha MP from Arrah (Bhojpur district's headquarters), told PTI.

"We have been raising the demands in Parliament for a long time. I have also written letters to the competent authorities on both issues. But the NDA government at the Centre and the state have turned a deaf ear to these demands. The NDA leaders will have to face the consequences of ignoring the people's demands in the upcoming assembly polls," he added.

Thakur (1887-1971) was a celebrated playwright, actor, folk singer and a social reformer from Bihar. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in Bhojpuri and most popular folk writer of Bihar. He was born on December 18, 1887 in a barber family in Kutubpur (Diyara) village of Saran district.

"He was one of the greatest folk artistes of India. Thakur lived the life of a crusader, fighting against the archaic social order. He took to folk art and addressed social problems in the language and idiom (in Bhojpuri) of the masses," Prasad said.