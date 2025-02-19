ETV Bharat / state

Police Arrest Four For Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: The police on Wednesday arrested four people on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the district police, "The incident took place on Tuesday in the Kahalgaon area. Local police received information that a girl was sexually assaulted by a group of people near Kahalgaon railway station."

A police team went to the spot and found the victim sitting there. She was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and her condition is stable, the statement said.

Based on the victim's statement, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.