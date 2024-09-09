ETV Bharat / state

Saran: Teen Dies After Quack Removes Gallbladder Watching YouTube Videos

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

During the treatment for stomach pain, a quack diagnosed gallstones in a 15-year-old body and started operating on him. Shockingly, the quack decided to watch the procedure on YouTube and operated on the boy himself. However, the decision proved costly for the boy as his health deteriorated and he died on his way to a Patna hospital.

A teenage boy died after a quack in Bihar’s Saran district operated on him on Friday night to remove gallbladder stones, police said on Monday. Police identified the quack as Ajit Kumar Puri, allegedly performed the surgery on Krishna Kumar alias Golu by referring to videos on YouTube. The accused is now absconding. They also launched a manhunt to locate him and subsequently arrested in Saran.
Saran (Bihar): A teenage boy died after a self-styled doctor in Bihar’s Saran district operated on him on Friday to remove gallbladder stones, police said on Monday.

The quack, identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, allegedly performed the surgery on Krishna Kumar alias Golu by relying on YouTube videos. The accused has been arrested after remaining absconding for two days.

Kumar (15), a resident of Bhuwalpur complained of stomach pain after which the family took him to the Ganpati Seva Sadan, a medical facility run by Puri in Garkha Motirajpur, where an alleged botched surgery was done, his father Chandan Sah told the media.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased raised uproar and protested outside the facility. But, the accused and other staff members of the Sadan had already absconded.

The teenager's father and maternal grandfather, who were present during the operation, alleged that Puri operated on the deceased while repeatedly watching the procedure on YouTube.

After the operation, the deceased was taken to Patna in an ambulance, but he died on the way.

"When his condition worsened, Puri took him to Patna in an ambulance. However, my son died on the way and the quack left him and fled," the deceased father alleged.

On receiving the information of the incident, a police team from Gadkha Police Station reached the spot and took the deceased's body in custody for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives, after which the family cremated it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isha Gupta, who is in charge of the police station, confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat over the phone.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the incident under Section 105 of Bharat Nyay Sahita (BNS) and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

