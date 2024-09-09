ETV Bharat / state

Saran: Teen Dies After Quack Removes Gallbladder Watching YouTube Videos

Saran (Bihar): A teenage boy died after a self-styled doctor in Bihar’s Saran district operated on him on Friday to remove gallbladder stones, police said on Monday.

The quack, identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, allegedly performed the surgery on Krishna Kumar alias Golu by relying on YouTube videos. The accused has been arrested after remaining absconding for two days.

Kumar (15), a resident of Bhuwalpur complained of stomach pain after which the family took him to the Ganpati Seva Sadan, a medical facility run by Puri in Garkha Motirajpur, where an alleged botched surgery was done, his father Chandan Sah told the media.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased raised uproar and protested outside the facility. But, the accused and other staff members of the Sadan had already absconded.

The teenager's father and maternal grandfather, who were present during the operation, alleged that Puri operated on the deceased while repeatedly watching the procedure on YouTube.