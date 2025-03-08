ETV Bharat / state

People Will Be Able To Reach Patna From Any Part Of Bihar In 5 Hr By End Of 2025: Minister

Patna: The target to reduce the travel time to state capital Patna to less than five hours from any part of Bihar will be achieved by the end of this year, Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said on Friday.

Concluding the debate on the budget of the Road Construction Department in the assembly, Nabin said the construction of several road projects in the state is on the verge of completion.

"The department will achieve the target of reducing the travel time to Patna to five hours from any remote part of the state by the end of this year. The target has been given by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The construction of several road projects is on the verge of completion. The travel time from Patna to remote parts of the state will be further reduced to four hours," he said.