Bihar RJD MLA Accused Of Beating JD(U) Functionary, Making Him Drink Urine

Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president accused Ahmad of beating him and making him drink urine when he asked for water.

Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president being treated at hospital after alleged thrashing by RJD MLA Syed Ruknuddin
Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president being treated at hospital after alleged thrashing by RJD MLA Syed Ruknuddin (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Purnia: A leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar has accused RJD MLA, Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad and his supporters of assaulting him and forcing him to drink urine after he tried to expose the legislator's land grab and fraudulent practices in the NREGA job cards.

The victim identified as Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president, who underwent plaster in his leg and arm, said that the henchmen of Ruknuddin abducted him from the market on Wednesday evening and took him to the MLA's house in Bairia village under Baisi police station limits. There, he was locked in a room and beaten with iron rods causing him leg and arm fractures, he said.

Fazal said that he was made to drink urine by the MLA's henchmen when he asked for water. He further alleged that his wife, who rushed to the spot after she heard about the matter, too was “manhandled” by the MLA's goons before she took him to the hospital.

Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president being treated at hospital after alleged thrashing by RJD MLA Syed Ruknuddin
Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president being treated at hospital after alleged thrashing by RJD MLA Syed Ruknuddin (ETV Bharat)

Fazal accused the RJD MLA of land grab and large-scale fraud in the NREGA job cards.

JDU's former district president minority cell, Shahid Raza, said that close relatives of the RJD MLA have been listed as job card holders through illegal means. Calling the incident as unfortunate, Raza demanded justice for Fazal.

Police station in-charge Sanjit Kumar said that a case has been registered against the MLA, his brother and supporters following a complaint by Fazal in this regard.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Ruknuddin has refuted the allegations while accusing JDU leaders of conspiring to harm his image.

