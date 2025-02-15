ETV Bharat / state

Bihar RJD MLA Accused Of Beating JD(U) Functionary, Making Him Drink Urine

Purnia: A leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar has accused RJD MLA, Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad and his supporters of assaulting him and forcing him to drink urine after he tried to expose the legislator's land grab and fraudulent practices in the NREGA job cards.

The victim identified as Rehan Fazal, JD(U) block vice-president, who underwent plaster in his leg and arm, said that the henchmen of Ruknuddin abducted him from the market on Wednesday evening and took him to the MLA's house in Bairia village under Baisi police station limits. There, he was locked in a room and beaten with iron rods causing him leg and arm fractures, he said.

Fazal said that he was made to drink urine by the MLA's henchmen when he asked for water. He further alleged that his wife, who rushed to the spot after she heard about the matter, too was “manhandled” by the MLA's goons before she took him to the hospital.