Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead in Patna's Munna Chak area

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, was gunned down in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, according to Parichay Kumar, SP East.

According to police, Rai was shot by criminals who were chasing him in an ambush. "The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, currently lived in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and started buying some food items from a hotel in the street just before his house, when the criminals fired six bullets at him, due to which he fell on the ground. On receiving the information of the incident, the Chitragupt Nagar police station, located at a distance of a few steps, reached the spot," Parichay Kumar said.

Rai was quickly shifted to PMCH hospital, where doctors declared him dead. SP East Parichay Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage from the area shows two criminals involved in the attack. Six bullet shells have been recovered from the scene. He said, "The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business."

Currently, Eastern SP Parichay Kumar, ASP Sadar Shri Abhinav, Kankarbagh police station in-charge Abhay Kumar, along with Chitragupt Nagar police station in-charge, are investigating the case.

