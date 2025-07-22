ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Residents In Himachal Pradesh Can Apply For SIR Online: State Election Commission

Bihar residents living in Himachal Pradesh can now apply online for Special Intensive Revision of the voter list via the ECINET App or ECI website

Bihar residents living in Himachal Pradesh can now apply online for Special Intensive revision of the voter list via the ECINET App or ECI website.
July 22, 2025

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has informed that the residents of Bihar who are temporarily living and working in Himachal Pradesh can now apply online for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The SIR process mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) aims at revising the voter list in Bihar.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar in October-November 2025.

The campaign started on June 25, 2025 and will continue till September 30, 2025. The final date for submitting the counting form to include names in the draft electoral list is July 25, 2025.

According to the spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Election Commission, eligible Bihar voters residing in Himachal Pradesh can fill and submit the counting form through the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET App. Additionally, already filled forms can be downloaded, signed, and sent to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) through WhatsApp, email, or family members.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, and the period for claims and objections will continue from August 1 to September 1. Voters unable to submit the required documents immediately can do so anytime until July 25 or during the objection period. To facilitate smooth processing, applicants must attach at least one of the 11 prescribed documents with their form. These include:

  • Government-issued identity cards or PPOs for employee or pensioners
  • Documents from government bodies, banks, LIC, or post officer (before July 1, 1987)
  • Birth certificates, passport, educational certificate
  • Domicile or permanent residence certificate
  • Forest rights or caste certificates issued by a competent authority
  • NRC copy, family register, or government-issued land or house allotment certificate

The initiative comes as part of the ECI's effort to eliminate duplicate, dead, or shifted voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar. The spokesperson emphasised that this drive is essential to maintain electoral integrity and ensure accurate voter data.

Meanwhile, political activity in Bihar is intensifying ahead of the elections, although the official polling dates are yet to be declared. The State Election Commission has urged all eligible voters from Bihar temporarily residing in Himachal Pradesh to make full use of this facility and ensure their inclusion in the voter list.

