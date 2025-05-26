Bihar Reports First Covid-19 Cases Of Current Wave, Doctors Says 'No Need To Panic'

Patna: Bihar on Monday registered the state's first Covid-19 cases of the current wave as two men from Patna tested positive for the infection. Both patients were treated at a private hospital located on Bailey Road here.

They had visited the hospital on May 22 with complaints of cold, cough, difficulty in breathing and a drop in oxygen level. One patient was admitted due to his critical condition, while the other was treated in the OPD. The admitted patient recovered and was discharged after three days. The hospital management has shared the information about the cases with the Civil Surgeon's Office.

The patients had no history of travelling outside the state recently. The free Covid-19 testing facility in Patna's government hospitals has been closed for more than a year. According to the Civil Surgeon's Office, no order has been received from the government in this regard yet.

Due to the cost of Rs 1,000 to 1,400 for testing in private labs, even people with symptoms are shying away from getting tested. However, cold and cough cases have increased radically, and people are taking their symptomatic treatment, given the change in this season.

Health Department on Alert Mode

Amid the increasing cases of JN.1 variant of Covid-19 in the country, the Bihar Health Department has also increased vigilance, however, doctors say there is no need to panic.

Dr Diwakar Tejaswi, a senior doctor in Patna, said the situation is in control. "People can keep themselves safe by wearing a mask in crowded places. If symptoms of flu appear, isolate yourself, and if you are feeling more discomfort, get tested immediately. The vaccination campaign has reduced the risk, but there is a need to pay special attention to the COVID protocol, especially hygiene," Dr Tejaswi said.

Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh the administration has urged the citizens to "stay alert but not alarmed", as health systems remain fully equipped to handle the situation.

“Government hospitals in Patna have already been asked to ensure preparedness. This includes ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines," Singh said.