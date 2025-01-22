ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Exam Row: Educator Guru Rahman Attempts Self Harm In Solidarity With Protesting Candidates

Rahman slashed his wrist in protest against the alleged irregularities in the BPSC and in solidarity with the protesting candidates.

Educator Guru Rahman (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 8:06 PM IST

Patna: Amid the ongoing protests over the alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, Bihar's well-known educationist Guru Rahman cut the vein of his hand on Wednesday attempted self harm by slashing his wrist in solidarity with the protesting candidates.

The agitating candidates have been protesting continuously for 34 days demanding cancellation of BPSC 70th prelims exam and conducting of re-examination due to alleged irregularities.

Educator Guru Rahman Attempts Self Harm In Solidarity With Protesting Candidates (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, the row took an ugly turn as Rahman, who is a well known face in the education sector in the state, slashed his wrist even as he wrote a letter to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, Chairman and Secretary of the Commission with his blood. Through the letter, Rahman has demanded cancellation of the exam and re-examination.

Rahman said that the candidates have been protesting for so many days adding the matter is going on in the High Court and in the meantime, the Commission is threatening through daily notifications that the result will be released now.

“The candidates are mentally disturbed and the Chief Minister has become silent. That is why I have cut my wrist today so that the government pays attention to this issue,” he said.

“I want to show mine and the students' pain to the government by slashing my wrist. We are firm on our demand for re-examination. If there is a need to slit the neck, we will do it,''Rahman added.

He said that the commission has sent him a legal notice for standing in support of the candidates. “The commission has demanded an apology, but I am making it clear to the commission that I will not even write the initial apology in my reply. I would prefer to die but will not apologize to the commission. The candidates like me a lot but I request and appeal to them not to take a step like me,” he added.

Student leader Saurabh, also a BPSC aspirant said he has been sitting on a protest in Gardnibagh for 34 days. Reacting to Rahman's self harm attempt, Saurabh said he was shocked by the incident.

“I fully respect the sentiment of Guru Rahman but am also very angry with this act. Guruji should not have done this and should not have risked his life,” he added.

