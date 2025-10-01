Bihar Polls: Central Observers To Be Briefed About Election Processes
The main objective of the poll panel is to ensure a level playing field and conduct free and fair elections.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Central Observers to be deployed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar will be briefed about the election processes in the meeting scheduled to be held on October 3.
The meeting likely to be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management here, is aimed at sensitising the Observers on their role for the smooth conduct of the polls.
The main objective of the Election Commission is to ensure a level playing field and conduct free and fair elections.
The poll panel deploys Central Observers: General, Police and Expenditure, utilizing the plenary powers granted to it by Article 324 of the Constitution, as well as the authority bestowed upon it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to oversee the electoral process within a constituency.
General and Police Observers support the Commission in ensuring that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. They also supervise the effective and efficient management of the electoral process at the field level. Expenditure Observers are designated to monitor the election-related expenses of the candidates.
Sources in the ECI, while referring to the upcoming meeting of the Observers, said they will be briefed about the election process and their responsibilities.
"The Central Observers will be briefed about the election process. They would be apprised about their role and responsibilities during the conduct of polls," they told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they would be apprised about the several initiatives taken and directions issued recently by the ECI.
"The Observers, being the eyes and ears of the Election Commission, are deployed on the ground. Their main responsibility is to oversee the election process. They will ensure all the processes are being followed as per the rules and regulations," the ECI sources said.
Notably, the ECI on Wednesday published the final electoral roll for Bihar following the Special Intensive Revision. The list contains 7.42 crore voters.
The poll panel stated that if any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the electoral roll, they can submit an application up to 10 days before the last date for filing nominations for the election.
It also said that if any person is not satisfied with the decision of ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, file a first appeal before the District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO.
A delegation from the poll panel is set to embark on a two-day visit to the election-bound state of Bihar, commencing on October 4.
During this visit, the delegation, which will be headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, will review the election preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.
The term of the Bihar Assembly is set to conclude on November 22.
