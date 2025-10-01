ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: Central Observers To Be Briefed About Election Processes

File photo of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is likely to address the Central Observers briefing. ( IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Central Observers to be deployed for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar will be briefed about the election processes in the meeting scheduled to be held on October 3.

The meeting likely to be addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management here, is aimed at sensitising the Observers on their role for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The main objective of the Election Commission is to ensure a level playing field and conduct free and fair elections.

The poll panel deploys Central Observers: General, Police and Expenditure, utilizing the plenary powers granted to it by Article 324 of the Constitution, as well as the authority bestowed upon it by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to oversee the electoral process within a constituency.

General and Police Observers support the Commission in ensuring that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. They also supervise the effective and efficient management of the electoral process at the field level. Expenditure Observers are designated to monitor the election-related expenses of the candidates.

Sources in the ECI, while referring to the upcoming meeting of the Observers, said they will be briefed about the election process and their responsibilities.

"The Central Observers will be briefed about the election process. They would be apprised about their role and responsibilities during the conduct of polls," they told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they would be apprised about the several initiatives taken and directions issued recently by the ECI.