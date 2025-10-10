Bihar Polls 2025: Mahagatbandhan's Seat-Sharing Formula To Be Finalised Very Soon, Say CPI(M) Sources
A CPI(M) delegation met RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav in Patna and held a discussion on seat-sharing, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
New Delhi: While the nomination process for the first phase polls kicked off in Bihar on Friday, sources in the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said here on Friday that the formula for seat-sharing amongst the Mahagatbandhan (INDIA Bloc) parties is likely to be finalised very soon.
A CPI(M) delegation comprising its General Secretary, two Polit Bureau members (PBMs), State Secretary and central committee members (CCM) Lalan Choudhary, CCM Awadhesh Kumar, and Leader of the Legislature group Ajay Kumar met RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Thursday and held a discussion on seat-sharing.
"It has already been decided earlier that the CPI(M) will contest these elections as part of the Mahagatbandhan (INDIA Bloc) with the aim of defeating the BJP-led NDA, and increasing its independent strength. The meeting took appropriate decisions in this regard," party sources told ETV Bharat in New Delhi, adding that the seat-sharing formula is expected to be finalised soon.
Before meeting Tejaswi Yadav, CPI(M) state secretariat and state committee met at Patna to chalk out strategy for the election campaign. The meeting was attended by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, and Polit Bureau members A Vijayaraghavan and Dr Ashok Dhawale.
Significantly, the left parties are pressing for a significantly larger share in the upcoming elections. The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI and CPI-Marxist (CPM) collectively demanded at least 75 assembly seats before their two major allies- RJD and the Congress.
The Mahagathbandhan, including RJD, Congress, and other Left parties, fell just short of a majority in the last election with 110 out of 243 seats.
Speaking with ETV Bharat correspondent, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja has said that the left parties are expecting a respectable seat sharing formula.
"A more respectful, democratic and grassroots-driven leadership approach across the opposition, including the Congress was necessary to build a stronger, sustainable and alternative to the BJP," said Raja.
In the 25th Congress of the CPI held in Punjab last month, the party had admitted that lack of coordination, ideological clarity, and effective seat sharing hampered the working of the INDIA Bloc.
The Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
