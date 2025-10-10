ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls 2025: Mahagatbandhan's Seat-Sharing Formula To Be Finalised Very Soon, Say CPI(M) Sources

New Delhi: While the nomination process for the first phase polls kicked off in Bihar on Friday, sources in the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said here on Friday that the formula for seat-sharing amongst the Mahagatbandhan (INDIA Bloc) parties is likely to be finalised very soon.

A CPI(M) delegation comprising its General Secretary, two Polit Bureau members (PBMs), State Secretary and central committee members (CCM) Lalan Choudhary, CCM Awadhesh Kumar, and Leader of the Legislature group Ajay Kumar met RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Thursday and held a discussion on seat-sharing.

"It has already been decided earlier that the CPI(M) will contest these elections as part of the Mahagatbandhan (INDIA Bloc) with the aim of defeating the BJP-led NDA, and increasing its independent strength. The meeting took appropriate decisions in this regard," party sources told ETV Bharat in New Delhi, adding that the seat-sharing formula is expected to be finalised soon.

Before meeting Tejaswi Yadav, CPI(M) state secretariat and state committee met at Patna to chalk out strategy for the election campaign. The meeting was attended by CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, and Polit Bureau members A Vijayaraghavan and Dr Ashok Dhawale.

Significantly, the left parties are pressing for a significantly larger share in the upcoming elections. The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI and CPI-Marxist (CPM) collectively demanded at least 75 assembly seats before their two major allies- RJD and the Congress.