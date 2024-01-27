Bihar political crisis | RJD MLAs May parade in front of Governor: Sources

Patna(Bihar): The political scenario in Bihar has turned tumultuous, raising the anticipation among the masses to know what their state politics holds for them. If sources are to be believed, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can make a desert under fire on January 28 by joining hands with the BJP. Sources have it that Lalu-Tejashwi-led Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) can parade in front of the Governor to show their strength in staking a claim to form the government.

In such a situation, the breakup of the RJD and JDU alliance is considered certain. It has also been informed that the deal regarding returning to NDA has almost been sealed. A round of meetings took place from Patna to Delhi on Friday.

Amidst the changing political scenario in Bihar every hour, Lalu Yadav has been witnessed in full-charge mode and is keeping an eye on all the developments. Troubled by the news of Nitish Kumar joining BJP, RJD also held meetings on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a meeting was held with all the big leaders at Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence where the future strategy was decided.

On Friday, a big meeting of RJD was again held at Rabri's residence, with Lalu and Tejashwi in attendance. The father-son duo brainstormed for a long time with many big leaders of the party.

After the meeting, RJD MP Manoj Jha spoke to the media and requested Nitish to clear the air on doubts in the alliance. The RJD vocalist even said that all the games are not played in their party and they would prefer if things get sorted as soon as possible. At the same time, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari asserted that it is not expected from Nitish Kumar to again make a shift.

"When this alliance was formed on August 9, 2022, its foundation was laid by Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. The nature of this brick was that we have to stop the politics of fear, hunger and hatred of the BJP. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar must also be watching television. I am sure he will refute all the rumours soon," Manoj Jha said.

The RJD sources informed that today a meeting of the RJD Legislative Party will be held and further plans will be discussed including the parade of MLAs in front of the Governor.