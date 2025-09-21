ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Raid Several Hideouts Of Khan Brothers In Siwan, Seize Weapons & Ammunition

Siwan: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar police on Sunday conducted raids at several hideouts of the Khan brothers in Siwan and recovered AK-47 cartridges and several sophisticated weapons. Four people have been detained, with three of them having criminal antecedents.

Confirming the raid, DIG (Saran Range) Nilesh Kumar said the joint operation was conducted by the district police and STF, in which 47 bullets and modern weapons were recovered. "The five-hour raid was based on intelligence inputs about a large quantity of weapons and illegal weapons. The investigation is still on. Following the interrogation, a raid was conducted at another hideout, where AK-47 cartridges and other weapons were recovered," Kumar said.

"Four people — Raees Khan, Aftab Alam, Munna Miya, and one other — have been detained in this operation. Raees has been accused in 43 cases. Aftab has six cases pending against him, and Munna is an accused in three cases," Kumar added.

The DIG said a policeman was murdered a few years ago, and it appears that the weapons belong to the police. Further arrests will be made after the interrogation of the four accused.

In 2023, Siwan police had conducted a raid following a tip-off, in which fires were exchanged from both sides, leading to the death of constable Valmiki Yadav. The assailants looted several weapons from the police, which are likely to have been recovered in the current raid.