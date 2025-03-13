Bihar Police Officer Goes To Arrest Criminal Attending Wedding Ceremony, Returns Dead

Araria: A police officer who had gone to nab an alleged criminal in Bihar's Araria district on Wednesday died during a scuffle with his accomplices, who stopped police from arresting the accused and managed to whisk him away.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajiv Ranjan Mal, 42, posted in Fulkaha police station, along with his team, raided Lakshmipur village in the district after getting inputs that the accused Anmol Yadav from Narpatganj, was attending a wedding in the village.

The ASI and his team were successful in nabbing the accused, but his associates and other villagers present on the spot attacked the police team and freed the criminal, officials said. In this sequence, Rajiv fell during the scuffle. He was immediately brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

While there were local reports of the ASI being 'beaten to death', Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar refuted the same and said the ASI had collapsed during the scuffle and "was not beaten to death".

"Late last night, a team led by the Fulkaha police station chief went to raid Lakshmipur under Fulkaha police station to arrest criminal Anmol Yadav after getting inputs about him. The criminal was also caught, but his associates in the village gathered and forcibly freed him. Meanwhile, during the scuffle, Rajiv Ranjan Mal fell unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but he died," the SP Anjani told ETV Bharat.

Asked about reports of the ASI being beaten to death, the SP said, "No, he was not." The SP said the ASI was part of the team that was led by the Fulkaha police station in-charge.

DSP Forbesganj Mukesh Kumar Saha said they had got information about criminal Yadav attending a wedding function in the village. "The police went there and arrested him, but the local villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and they managed to release Anmol Yadav. During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell, and he was declared dead at the hospital. Three to four people have been detained; further investigation is underway," he said.