Bihar Police Arrests Three For Smuggling Rs 2 Lakh In Fake Currency

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Three accused of smuggling fake currency were arrested by the Bihar Police in Motihari. The arrested accused are currently being interrogated.

Haraiya OP Police Station (ETV Bharat)

Motihari (Bihar): Bihar Police on Thursday arrested three people including a wanted smuggler Najre Saddam for allegedly smuggling Rs two lakh in fake currency in Motihari. Saddam was arrested from the India-Nepal border in the Haraiya OP area, police said.

They said that Saddam had an alleged link to Pakistan.

According to police officials, Saddam had been under surveillance for several months. "Around a month ago, authorities received a tip-off that he would be entering India from Nepal with a consignment of counterfeit notes. Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra then formed a team to intercept him. Saddam, along with two others, was arrested from the Raxaul subdivision area," police officials said.

Police recovered Rs two lakh in fake Indian currency from the suspects. Saddam is currently being interrogated by both police and central agencies.

Earlier, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had informed authorities of Saddam's movement, but he had initially altered his plans after sensing the heightened security. However, police efforts led to his arrest.

Earlier on July 31, 2023, Motihari police arrested another man, Aslam Ansari alias Gulten, from Raxaul for supplying counterfeit notes from Nepal. Aslam was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and had a Rs one lakh reward on his head. He had connections to Pakistan, Dubai, and Thailand and had previously spent over two years in jail.

