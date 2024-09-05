ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Arrests Three For Smuggling Rs 2 Lakh In Fake Currency

Motihari (Bihar): Bihar Police on Thursday arrested three people including a wanted smuggler Najre Saddam for allegedly smuggling Rs two lakh in fake currency in Motihari. Saddam was arrested from the India-Nepal border in the Haraiya OP area, police said.

They said that Saddam had an alleged link to Pakistan.

According to police officials, Saddam had been under surveillance for several months. "Around a month ago, authorities received a tip-off that he would be entering India from Nepal with a consignment of counterfeit notes. Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra then formed a team to intercept him. Saddam, along with two others, was arrested from the Raxaul subdivision area," police officials said.

Police recovered Rs two lakh in fake Indian currency from the suspects. Saddam is currently being interrogated by both police and central agencies.