'Bihar Police Brutality on Dalit Woman Fighting Drug Mafia'; Pawan Khera In Patna

Patna: All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera flew to Patna on Wednesday to highlight alleged atrocities by the Bihar Police personnel of a Dalit woman for working against drug abuse and other ills.

Riya Paswan, 23, a social activist working in the slums of Kamla Nehru Nagar in Patna, was invited to Bihar Congress headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram to narrate how she and members of her family, including two pregnant women, were mercilessly thrashed, abused and tortured in the dead of the night.

She had been protesting the rampant drug abuse and trade, crime against women, theft of children in the area, as well as the connivance and inaction of the police in them. She also complained about it to the local Kotwali police station.

Fed up with no improvement in the situation, she recently wrote to Patna district magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M., who ordered CCTV cameras to be installed in the area to keep a watch on what is happening in the area. This became the flashpoint.

“The local police station and police personnel became very angry as soon as they got information that the district administration was installing CCTV cameras. Around seven to eight police personnel arrived at our place at around 2 am today (Wednesday) and started beating us without giving any reason,” Riya said.

“I pleaded to arrest us if there was any issue, but they did not listen. They thrashed my mother, brothers and sisters. One of my sisters and a sister-in-law are pregnant, and they did not spare them either. Our clothes were torn, despite the fact that only one woman police personnel was among them and the rest were male police personnel,” Riya wept and said.

Her family consists of her mother, two brothers and their wives, and three sisters. One sister is married, but was there because of pregnancy. According to Riya and her elder sister Sunita Kumari, the police team ransacked the house and damaged several household objects, and left after threatening the family and neighbours of dire consequences if any video of the incident surfaced.

“I had complained to Patna city (central) superintendent of police Diksha (goes by one name) around four days ago that my life was in danger and there could be an attack on me due to my social work. But I did not know that the police would attack my family and me. The local police are angry because the narcotics trade in my area is conducted under their patronage,” Riya added.

After the ordeal, Riya and members of her family went to the Kotwali police station to complain about the incident. “The police officials at Kotwali misbehaved with us. They snatched my phone and deleted some videos that I had made when the police team barged into my house. They also denied that any of their officials were involved,” Riya said.

Asked about the incident, Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Rajan (goes by one name) denied that Riya or her family were beaten. He also asserted that she did not come to the police station to lodge any complaint.

“A police team from Danapur had raided the area in connection with a case of abduction. The mobile location of one of the accused was traced to the woman’s residence. When the team reached there, she and her family did not cooperate. The area has a history of attacking police teams,” Rajan told ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, Patna city (central) SP Diksha accepted that Riya had met her sometime back in a different context, and the incident that occurred during the wee hours of Wednesday was a result of some raid by a police team.

“A police team had conducted a raid in Kamla Nehru Nagar. It seems something happened during it. The area has witnessed attacks on police earlier. I will myself look into the entire matter and take suitable action,” Diksha told ETV Bharat.