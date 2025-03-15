ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police ASI Injured In Munger Attack Succumbs At Patna Hospital

Munger: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, who was injured in an attack in Munger district of the state on Friday night at a hospital in capital Patna, died on Saturday. Police have arrested five accused in the case.

SP Syed Imran Masood said that the ASI Santosh Kumar Singh died on Saturday morning during treatment at a private hospital in Patna.

Kumar, a resident of Pipariya village of Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, working in the Dial 112 helpline of the Bihar Police, was grievously injured by the accused at Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station limits.

On Friday night, the Dial 112 received a distress call from Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station that accused Ranveer Kumar's family was creating a ruckus after drinking at the village.