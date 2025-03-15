Bihar Police ASI Injured In Munger Attack Succumbs At Patna Hospital

Munger: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, who was injured in an attack in Munger district of the state on Friday night at a hospital in capital Patna, died on Saturday. Police have arrested five accused in the case.
SP Syed Imran Masood said that the ASI Santosh Kumar Singh died on Saturday morning during treatment at a private hospital in Patna.
Kumar, a resident of Pipariya village of Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, working in the Dial 112 helpline of the Bihar Police, was grievously injured by the accused at Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station limits.
On Friday night, the Dial 112 received a distress call from Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station that accused Ranveer Kumar's family was creating a ruckus after drinking at the village.
Following the distress call, ASI Santosh Kumar Singh along with his team went to the spot where the accused's family attacked the police team.
In the incident, ASI Santosh Kumar received grievous injuries in his head. Due to which he suffered serious head injuries. He was admitted to Munger Sadar Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to Patna for specialised treatment. After the incident, the accused Ranveer and all his family members fled from home.
In a similar incident reported from Bihar, ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall, who had gone to arrest a criminal, died after he was attacked by miscreants. The deceased ASI was a resident of Janakinagar of Nayanagar police station area of Munger, and was working in Falakaha police station of Araria.
