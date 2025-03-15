ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police ASI Injured In Munger Attack Succumbs At Patna Hospital

ASI Santosh Kumar, who was deployed in the Dial 112 helpline, was attacked by a family in Munger on Friday night.

SP Syed Imran Masood
SP Syed Imran Masood (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Munger: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, who was injured in an attack in Munger district of the state on Friday night at a hospital in capital Patna, died on Saturday. Police have arrested five accused in the case.

SP Syed Imran Masood said that the ASI Santosh Kumar Singh died on Saturday morning during treatment at a private hospital in Patna.

Kumar, a resident of Pipariya village of Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, working in the Dial 112 helpline of the Bihar Police, was grievously injured by the accused at Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station limits.

On Friday night, the Dial 112 received a distress call from Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station that accused Ranveer Kumar's family was creating a ruckus after drinking at the village.

Following the distress call, ASI Santosh Kumar Singh along with his team went to the spot where the accused's family attacked the police team.

In the incident, ASI Santosh Kumar received grievous injuries in his head. Due to which he suffered serious head injuries. He was admitted to Munger Sadar Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to Patna for specialised treatment. After the incident, the accused Ranveer and all his family members fled from home.

In a similar incident reported from Bihar, ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall, who had gone to arrest a criminal, died after he was attacked by miscreants. The deceased ASI was a resident of Janakinagar of Nayanagar police station area of Munger, and was working in Falakaha police station of Araria.

Read more:

  1. Bihar Police Officer Goes To Arrest Criminal Attending Wedding Ceremony, Returns Dead
  2. Body Of Married Woman Who Committed Suicide Lying In Front Of Paramour's House For Over 72 Hours In Bihar's Samastipur

Munger: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Bihar Police, who was injured in an attack in Munger district of the state on Friday night at a hospital in capital Patna, died on Saturday. Police have arrested five accused in the case.

SP Syed Imran Masood said that the ASI Santosh Kumar Singh died on Saturday morning during treatment at a private hospital in Patna.

Kumar, a resident of Pipariya village of Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, working in the Dial 112 helpline of the Bihar Police, was grievously injured by the accused at Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station limits.

On Friday night, the Dial 112 received a distress call from Nandlalpura village under Mufassil police station that accused Ranveer Kumar's family was creating a ruckus after drinking at the village.

Following the distress call, ASI Santosh Kumar Singh along with his team went to the spot where the accused's family attacked the police team.

In the incident, ASI Santosh Kumar received grievous injuries in his head. Due to which he suffered serious head injuries. He was admitted to Munger Sadar Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to Patna for specialised treatment. After the incident, the accused Ranveer and all his family members fled from home.

In a similar incident reported from Bihar, ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall, who had gone to arrest a criminal, died after he was attacked by miscreants. The deceased ASI was a resident of Janakinagar of Nayanagar police station area of Munger, and was working in Falakaha police station of Araria.

Read more:

  1. Bihar Police Officer Goes To Arrest Criminal Attending Wedding Ceremony, Returns Dead
  2. Body Of Married Woman Who Committed Suicide Lying In Front Of Paramour's House For Over 72 Hours In Bihar's Samastipur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUNGER POLICEMUNGER ASI MURDERBIHAR POLICEBIHAR POLICE ASI MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.