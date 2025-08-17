ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Arrest Criminal, Wanted In Several Cases Of Contract Killing, After Gunfight

The accused has been identified as Vijay Sahni, wanted in several cases of contract killing, murder, bank dacoity in Odisha and Bihar.

The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a criminal, wanted in several cases of contract killing, after a brief exchange of fire in Alamganj area of Patna, officials said.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : August 17, 2025 at 10:44 PM IST

Patna/Begusarai: The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a criminal, wanted in several cases of contract killing, after a brief exchange of fire in Alamganj area of Patna, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Sahni, wanted in several cases of contract killing, murder, bank dacoity in Odisha and Bihar.

According to a statement issued by the police, "After receiving specific information, a team of Alamganj police station reached Kasera Road, where Sahni was hiding, at 7 pm on Sunday. After spotting the police, he started fleeing and fired at the policemen. In retaliation, policemen also opened fire in self-defence and overpowered the accused. The accused sustained bullet injuries in his leg. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where his condition is reported to be out of danger," it added.

His statement will soon be recorded by the police. Further investigation is underway, it said. In another incident in Begusarai district, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police, in a joint operation with the district police, arrested Ravi Singh and recovered 4,000 cartridges from his possession in Lohiya Nagar locality on Sunday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the district police, Singh was wanted in several cases under the Arms Act. Police also recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession, it said.

