Bihar: PM Housing Scheme Beneficiary Savita Devi To Attend Independence Day Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Patna: Savita Devi, a resident of Taregana Deeh in the Masaurhi district of Bihar, was among the guests invited by President Draupadi Murmu for the dinner programme organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day.

Savita was one of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Urban Housing Scheme in Bihar and was invited to the dinner. She is currently working as a CRP for the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission in the Masaurhi Municipal Council.

PM Housing Scheme Beneficiary Savita Devi To Attend Independence Day Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan (ETV Bharat)

Congratulations and greetings were pouring in as the news spread, with her relatives and colleagues leading the celebrations. Overjoyed at their response, Savita Devi said," I am very happy that I will be meeting President Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day and will be present at the dinner program in the evening. This is the first time I am getting the good fortune of meeting the President."

''It is a matter of pride that Savita Devi of our locality is attending as the guest of the President of India,'' said a resident of the locality. The Central government started the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in 2015 to provide housing to the urban poor and low-income groups.

Under the scheme, Rs 2.5 lakh is given to build a house on one's land in the city. At the same time, those who are unable to buy land are given houses in partnership with the builders. Apart from this, if someone takes a home loan, they get a subsidy of Rs 1.80 lakh.