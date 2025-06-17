Bihar Plans To Establish 100 Fast-Track Courts For Speedy Delivery Of Justice

Patna: In a bid to expedite the delivery of justice and dispose of pending cases, Bihar is planning to establish 100 fast-track courts, which will take up matters about serious crimes on a priority basis for trial. They will be kept free from bail pleas and similar issues, which often swamp the regular courts.

The Bihar Police has come up with a blueprint for such courts and will soon send it through the Home Department to the state government. The government will then discuss it with the Patna High Court, which has the final authority on the matter.

"These new courts will conduct trials in cases pertaining to murder, loot, dacoity, Arms Acts, and other serious crimes on a priority basis. We have also proposed for the appointment of retired judges to aid their functioning," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said.

“We propose to have one to five fast-track courts in all districts, depending on their size. The aim is to help people in getting justice, lessen the pendency of cases, punishment for criminals and also move to confiscate their property,” Vinay added.

Speaking further on the issue, the DGP pointed out that the state had 178 fast-track courts till 2011, which expedited the trials and disposal of criminal cases. At present separate special courts to hear cases pertaining to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics, and Prohibition are functioning in the state.

Around 18 lakh cases are pending trial in Bihar, which has 1,870 courts including 1,195 magisterial courts and 675 session courts. The delay in the disposal of cases hampers the delivery of justice as the witnesses either turn hostile, die, migrate or do not turn up due to various reasons, and evidence is lost.

The DGP said that the police were planning to confiscate the illicit movable and immovable assets of 1172 people accused of crime. They will use Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for the purpose.

He also appealed to the public to complain about corrupt police officials to various anti-corruption agencies in the state, including the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB), Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), or directly to the police headquarters.