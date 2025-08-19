Bihar Plans Five-star Hotels At Famous Tourism Sites Rajgir And Vaishali

By Dev Raj
Patna: In an attempt to perk up tourism, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved the construction of three five-star hotels in the state, including two at Rajgir and one at Vaishali. Both are famous places of pilgrimage with historical connections with Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.
A cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar gave the nod for the three luxury hotels, which would be constructed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.
Additional Chief Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat Department, S. Siddharth said the cabinet has approved the construction of five-star hotels because there are several important tourism sites at Rajgir and Vaishali and a large number of people visit them. The construction of the hotels is necessary to provide quality accommodation with modern amenities to the tourists, he said.
Siddharth added that the move would facilitate quality accommodation in districts other than Patna. Bihar has currently no full-fledged five-star hotel or resort, though at least three such facilities are in the pipeline in the state capital. The facilities at Rajgir will be in hotel mode, while the one at Vaishali will be constructed like a resort.
Rajgir (called Rajgriha and Girivraja in ancient times) is associated with King Jarasandha mentioned in the Mahabharata. It was the first seat of the ancient Magadh empire with various remains still protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.
Lord Buddha spent a considerable time there meditating and preaching at the Griddhakuta Hills, while Lord Mahavira also stayed at Rajgir for several years. The area is also famous for its hot springs, a gurudwara at a place visited by Guru Nanak, Vishwa Shanti Stupa (Word Peace Pagoda), and natural beauty.
Vaishali is considered the birthplace of the republican form of government. The district is also associated with Neolithic culture, Buddha and Mahavira. A stupa that houses the rarest of rare Buddha’s relics was inaugurated last month. It is expected to attract Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world, thereby giving a boost to tourism.
According to state tourism secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, the move will not only provide impetus to tourism, but will also increase socio-economic activities and employment opportunities in the concerned areas.
The two five-star hotels at Rajgir will be built on 10 acres of land, while the resort at Vaishali will be spread across 10 acres, Singh said.
“The land would be provided to investors on lease for a certain period. The government will take appropriate decisions after the expiry of the lease period,” he added.
The cabinet has also approved the implementation of Nitish’s Independence Day announcement to cut down the preliminary competitive examination fee to Rs 100 and waive it off completely for the mains exam. The move will provide relief to lakhs of youths who undertake various recruitment tests.
In another decision, the cabinet approved the transfer of Rs 1,000 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund to the Guarantee Redemption Fund (GRF) constituted by the state government on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to underwrite loans given to public sector enterprises and cooperative institutions.
