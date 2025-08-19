ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Plans Five-star Hotels At Famous Tourism Sites Rajgir And Vaishali

By Dev Raj

Patna: In an attempt to perk up tourism, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved the construction of three five-star hotels in the state, including two at Rajgir and one at Vaishali. Both are famous places of pilgrimage with historical connections with Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

A cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar gave the nod for the three luxury hotels, which would be constructed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat Department, S. Siddharth said the cabinet has approved the construction of five-star hotels because there are several important tourism sites at Rajgir and Vaishali and a large number of people visit them. The construction of the hotels is necessary to provide quality accommodation with modern amenities to the tourists, he said.

Siddharth added that the move would facilitate quality accommodation in districts other than Patna. Bihar has currently no full-fledged five-star hotel or resort, though at least three such facilities are in the pipeline in the state capital. The facilities at Rajgir will be in hotel mode, while the one at Vaishali will be constructed like a resort.

Rajgir (called Rajgriha and Girivraja in ancient times) is associated with King Jarasandha mentioned in the Mahabharata. It was the first seat of the ancient Magadh empire with various remains still protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Lord Buddha spent a considerable time there meditating and preaching at the Griddhakuta Hills, while Lord Mahavira also stayed at Rajgir for several years. The area is also famous for its hot springs, a gurudwara at a place visited by Guru Nanak, Vishwa Shanti Stupa (Word Peace Pagoda), and natural beauty.