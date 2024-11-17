Bihar: Dead Man's Eye Goes Missing In Hospital, Docs Blame Rats, Family Suspects Foul Play

Patna: In a shocking incident, the eye of a man who died of a bullet injury while undergoing treatment in a state-run hospital here, went missing just hours after his death on Friday, November 15.

Fantush Kumar (25), a resident of the Hurari village was admitted to the Nalanda Medical College Hospital here on November 14 after being shot in his abdomen by unidentified miscreants. He died on Friday and within hours of his passing away, his left eye was missing, hospital officials confirmed.

His body was kept on the ICU bed as post-mortem examination could not be conducted on Friday night. The autopsy was conducted on Saturday morning. Kumar's family members alleged negligence and foul play, while some doctors suspected that rats might have gnawed the eye.

Ankit Kumar, Fantush's nephew said that a sharp surgical blade was found on Fantush's hospital bed, raising suspicion about the involvement of the hospital staff in this crime.

"We had provided medicines, blood and all other necessary items on time but uncle could not be saved. Later we found out that his left eye was missing. We are sure that someone has taken them out. We demand a probe into the matter immediately," he said.

Senior police officials, accompanied by the hospital manager rushed to the medical institute and began an investigation. Hospital Superintendent, Dr Binod Kumar Singh said that a four-member team has been formed to investigate the case.

"A group of doctors suspect that rats might have gnawed the eye. All aspects pertaining to the incident are being probed. We are also waiting for the autopsy report," Singh added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Atulesh Kumar Jha said that police are checking CCTV footage to solve the case. Rajiv Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Alamganj police station, said, "We are examining family members of the deceased as well as other hospital staffers. The case is being investigated from all angles."