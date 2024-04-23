Bihar: Pappu Yadav Attacks Tejashwi Yadav, Describes Him as 'Scorpion'

Pappu Yadav Attacks Tejashwi Yadav, Describes Him as 'Scorpion'

Purnea (Bihar): Independent candidate Pappu Yadav lashed out at RJD leader Pappu Yadav and described him as a Scorpion. Pappu Yadav also said that Tejashwi must learn from his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and be patient.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, campaigned for RJD candidate Bima Bharti on Monday. During this, he said that if do not vote for India bloc candidate Bima Bharati then you choose NDA.

Responding to Tejashwi, Pappu Yadav, who is contesting as an independent candidate, said that Tejashwi was a scorpion and the work of the scorpion was to bite and that of a saint was to forgive.

"I also feel that the India bloc should be strengthened, I will go to Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. People must learn to be patient from (RJD supremo) Lalu Prasad," he added.

He described Tejashwi as a king and himself as a beggar. According to Pappu Yadav, Congress must take note of the statement of Pappu Yadav.

"People will give a reply to him," added Pappu Yadav, a former MP himself.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's goal was to save the Indian Constitution. "Rahul Gandhi despite facing problems from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab, D Raja's wife in Tamil Nadu, is keen to take everyone along. His goal is to democracy, country and the Constitution. He wants to educate girls and give them employment. He wants to ensure that there is no hatred (in the society)," added Pappu Yadav.