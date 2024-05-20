ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: NRI Couple Flies To Hometown from Germany To Vote

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Bihar: NRI Couple Flies To Hometown from Germany To Vote
NRI couple, Mani Prakash and Supriya Srivastava (ETV Bharat Picture)

Mani Prakash and Supriya Srivastava said they have come home from Germany to exercise their franchise and appealed all to do the same. They live in Munich and cast their votes at a polling booth in Dumri today.

Muzaffarpur: An NRI couple, living in Germany have come all the way to Muzzaffarpur in Bihar to cast their votes on the fifth phase on Monday.

Mani Prakash and his wife Supriya Srivastava, who live in Munich, reached their hometown in Muzzaffarpur's Bairia after almost a decade later to vote. It is being said that the couple stand out as an example for those who don't vote.

Relatives and neighbours gave them a warm welcome when they arrived in Bairia. They said that it is a big thing to come all the way from Germany to vote when many people prefer to sit back at home instead of venturing out to vote.

Supriya's father BN Prasad said, "Earlier, my daughter used to vote at the polling centre in Brahmapura and after marriage, she went to Germany with her husband. This year, she has come to India only to cast her vote. She and her husband will exercise their franchise in Dumri."

Mani Prakash runs the Bihar and Jharkhand Fronternity Munich organisation in Germany. This organisation binds together people of Bihar and Jharkhand. He serves as the secretary of the organisation.

"It is our responsibility to participate at the democratic process. Everyone should participation in the elections because it is important for the country's future. We need to select a good leader and for which we need to exercise our democratic right," Supriya said.

Voting began at Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat at 7 am. Strict security arrangements have been made for peaceful voting. The main contest here is between BJP's Rajbhushan Nishad and Congress's Ajay Nishad.

Read more

  1. Phase 5 Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 23.66% Turnout Till 11 AM, Lowest in Maharashtra, Highest in Bengal
  2. J-K: Over 500 Centenarians Among 17 Lakh Voters in Baramulla to Decide Fate of Omar, Sajad Lone
  3. Shah Visited Kashmir to Direct BJP, Its 'Proxies' on Defeating National Conference: Omar Abdullah
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

TAGGED:

MUZAFFARPUR LOK SABHA SEATNRI COUPLE FLIES TO HOMETOWNEXERCISE THEIR FRANCHISELOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.