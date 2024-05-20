Bihar: NRI Couple Flies To Hometown from Germany To Vote

Muzaffarpur: An NRI couple, living in Germany have come all the way to Muzzaffarpur in Bihar to cast their votes on the fifth phase on Monday.

Mani Prakash and his wife Supriya Srivastava, who live in Munich, reached their hometown in Muzzaffarpur's Bairia after almost a decade later to vote. It is being said that the couple stand out as an example for those who don't vote.

Relatives and neighbours gave them a warm welcome when they arrived in Bairia. They said that it is a big thing to come all the way from Germany to vote when many people prefer to sit back at home instead of venturing out to vote.

Supriya's father BN Prasad said, "Earlier, my daughter used to vote at the polling centre in Brahmapura and after marriage, she went to Germany with her husband. This year, she has come to India only to cast her vote. She and her husband will exercise their franchise in Dumri."

Mani Prakash runs the Bihar and Jharkhand Fronternity Munich organisation in Germany. This organisation binds together people of Bihar and Jharkhand. He serves as the secretary of the organisation.

"It is our responsibility to participate at the democratic process. Everyone should participation in the elections because it is important for the country's future. We need to select a good leader and for which we need to exercise our democratic right," Supriya said.

Voting began at Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat at 7 am. Strict security arrangements have been made for peaceful voting. The main contest here is between BJP's Rajbhushan Nishad and Congress's Ajay Nishad.