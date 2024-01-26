Nitish Keeps All on Tenterhooks As Predecessor Predicts End of Mahagathbandhan

Patna (Bihar): Will he or won't he? Will the eternal weatherman of Indian politics Nitish Kumar shift loyalty once again? There are speculations that he could meet the Bihar Governor on Friday and announce his allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) turning his back on RJD and Congress.

Chances are that he could be sworn in as the Chief Minister once again on Sunday. But nothing is confirmed yet. In this context, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's observation that the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar would not remain intact, holds significance.

Manjhi, who leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), claimed on Friday that Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was aimed at his allies Congress and RJD.

"There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united?" he said.

"The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM," he added.

Earlier, senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi had clarified that Kumar's remarks about dynasty politics were not aimed at ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose son Tejashwi Yadav is Bihar Chief Minister and another, Tej Pratap Yadav, is a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Tyagi, who is the JD(U)'s political advisor and spokesperson, also said Kumar's expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for conferring 'Bharat Ratna' on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, did not amount to a "prashansa" (praise).

The averments came in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar's utterances had brought his alliance with the RJD on the rocks and the JD(U) chief was planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, which he had quit less than two years ago. RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya's posts on X, which were later deleted, further added fuel to the speculations.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, have gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of "those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism". This was construed as an indirect attack on the Chief Minister. However, the RJD later claimed that the posts were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Nitish Kumar.

Knowing Nitish and his penchant towards jumping the ship, his supporters and critics wouldn't be caught on the wrong foot if he decides to jump into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arms. Politics does throw strange bedfellows.

Meanwhile, it is likely that Sushil Kumar Modi might return as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Highly placed sources said that the RJD is keeping an eye on Jitan Ram Manjhi. It is also understood BJP is also in touch with Manjhi.

Amid all this, it is understood that the the BJP has sent senior leaders of the party to Patna. The BJP top-brass is also expected to meet in New Delhi to chalk out a strategy.



