Bihar NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, Reason Unknown

Kota: A NEET-UG aspirant from Bihar, who went to Kota a fortnight ago, died by suicide at his hostel room in the Rajasthan town. The police officer from Jawahar Nagar Police Station, Ram Laxman Gurjar said soon after receiving the information, he rushed to the spot and the FSL team was called.

According to him, the student belonged to Katihar in Bihar and arrived in Kota 15 days ago. He was preparing for medical entrance and used to share a rented room with one of his friends.

The incident came to light when the deceased's roommate went for dinner. Upon his return, he called out for his roommate when he found their rented room locked from inside.

Being worried, he contacted the hostel owner. Both of them immediately informed the police about this. When the door of the hostel room was broke they found the student's body which was sent to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon medical examination. The room has been locked and his family members have been informed about the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.