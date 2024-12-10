Bihar NDA Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Controversial Remarks About Nitish Kumar's Upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

Patna: RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav has courted controversy with his remarks about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' across the state.

In his reaction to Kumar's proposed yatra, Lalu Yadav suggested that the Chief Minister's state-wide tour was meant to “ogle at women” triggering a backlash from the ruling NDA.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, while attacking the RJD supremo over his controversial remarks, said, “It was said about Lalu Yadav earlier that he is physically ill, but the way he has given a statement regarding the Chief Minister's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', it has become clear that he is mentally ill as well”.

"The Chief Minister is continuously working for women's welfare in the state and the way Lalu Yadav is giving statements regarding his visit, it is clear that Lalu is not mentally well," Chaudhary said.

JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also hit out at the RJD supremo for his controversial statement. In a post on social media, Kumar said that Yadav had become a “political linguistic vagabond”. “Nitish has built a mental hospital in Koilwar, Bihar, go there and get treatment,” he added.

“The people of Bihar are watching what you are saying about the Chief Minister. The people will reply to you about this. The time has come, do not panic," Kumar said.

JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha also attacked Lalu over his remarks in a social media post. "Such a low thinking about half the population. No amount of condemnation of this shameful statement of the leader of the INDI alliance will be enough. We are proud that Bihar is setting an example of women empowerment due to the historic decisions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Jha wrote.

JDU's national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that “the way the people of Bihar have tolerated Lalu Prasad Yadav can be understood from his low statement. No one should have any doubt about the values, culture and conduct of the party he is leading”.

"Nitish Kumar has devoted his entire life for the people of Bihar. He has worked for women, extremely backward and backward classes. After Lalu Prasad Yadav's cheap statement, RJD workers should also come forward and demand his resignation from politics," Ranjan said.

JDU spokesperson Anjum Ara also slammed Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks. “As a woman, I strongly condemn this statement of Lalu Yadav. His statement is objectionable. I want to tell Lalu Yadav that there can be differences of opinion in politics. But the kind of statement he has given is reflecting his entire personality,” she said.

"What else can be expected from a family which does not respect its own daughters-in-law. No matter how many comments you make on Nitish Kumar, it only exposes your personality,” Ara said.

Nitish's Mahila Samvad Yatra is scheduled to commence from 15 December.